202
Home » National News » Strong quake hits Alaska's…

Strong quake hits Alaska’s remote Aleutians

By The Associated Press April 2, 2019 6:40 pm 04/02/2019 06:40pm
Share

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A strong earthquake has struck a remote section of Alaska’s western Aleutian Islands, but seismologists say it didn’t generate a tsunami.

The Alaska Earthquake Center says the 6.5 magnitude quake occurred at 1:36 p.m. Tuesday. It was centered about 55 miles (89 kilometers) northwest of Amchitka, in the Rat Islands.

Seismologist Natalia Rupert says there are no immediate reports the quake was felt.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News Science News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!