202
Home » National News » St. Louis officer pleads…

St. Louis officer pleads not guilty in co-worker’s death

By The Associated Press April 29, 2019 12:41 pm 04/29/2019 12:41pm
Share

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis police officer has pleaded not guilty in the fatal shooting of a female colleague while playing a variation of Russian roulette.

Twenty-nine-year-old Nathaniel Hendren is charged with first-degree manslaughter and armed criminal action following the January shooting death of Katlyn Alix. The grand jury indictment returned Thursday doesn’t affect the charges but means the case can proceed without a preliminary hearing.

Hendren appeared in court Monday.

Prosecutors say that in the early hours of Jan. 24, Hendren and Alix were drinking and taking turns pointing a gun loaded with one bullet at each other and pulling the trigger. Alix died of a chest wound. Hendren was on-duty at the time. Alix was not.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!