Judge weighing motions in Kevin Spacey alleged groping case

By The Associated Press April 4, 2019 7:49 pm 04/04/2019 07:49pm
FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2019 file photo, actor Kevin Spacey departs from district court after arraignment on a charge of indecent assault and battery in Nantucket, Mass. On Thursday, April 4, 2019, a judge at Nantucket District Court will consider motions filed by lawyers for Spacey, charged with groping an 18-year-old man on Nantucket in 2016. The Oscar-winning actor will not be present for the hearing. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

NANTUCKET, Mass. (AP) — A judge is weighing motions filed by lawyers for Kevin Spacey, charged with groping an 18-year-old man on Nantucket in 2016.

The Oscar-winning former “House of Cards” actor didn’t attend Thursday’s hearing at Nantucket District Court.

Spacey’s attorneys have been seeking to preserve phone and electronic records between the man — who says Spacey unzipped his pants and fondled him — and the man’s girlfriend at the time.

USA Today reports the hearing concluded with the judge taking the motions under advisement.

The assault allegedly occurred at a restaurant on the island off Cape Cod where the young man worked as a busboy.

Spacey pleaded not guilty in January to felony indecent assault and battery. His lawyers have called the accusations “patently false.”

The next hearing is June 3.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

