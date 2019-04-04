Judge weighing motions in Kevin Spacey alleged groping case

NANTUCKET, Mass. (AP) — A judge is weighing motions filed by lawyers for Kevin Spacey, charged with groping an 18-year-old man on Nantucket in 2016. The Oscar-winning former “House of Cards” actor didn’t attend Thursday’s…

NANTUCKET, Mass. (AP) — A judge is weighing motions filed by lawyers for Kevin Spacey, charged with groping an 18-year-old man on Nantucket in 2016.

The Oscar-winning former “House of Cards” actor didn’t attend Thursday’s hearing at Nantucket District Court.

Spacey’s attorneys have been seeking to preserve phone and electronic records between the man — who says Spacey unzipped his pants and fondled him — and the man’s girlfriend at the time.

USA Today reports the hearing concluded with the judge taking the motions under advisement.

The assault allegedly occurred at a restaurant on the island off Cape Cod where the young man worked as a busboy.

Spacey pleaded not guilty in January to felony indecent assault and battery. His lawyers have called the accusations “patently false.”

The next hearing is June 3.

