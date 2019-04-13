202
Home » National News » 2 children dead, many…

2 children dead, many homes damaged as storms pummel South

By The Associated Press April 13, 2019 10:30 pm 04/13/2019 10:30pm
Share

About a dozen people have been injured in Texas after powerful storms spawned at least one suspected tornado and damaged several homes, authorities said Saturday.

DALLAS (AP) — Powerful storms that rolled across the South on Saturday spawned at least two suspected tornadoes, damaged homes and killed two children in Texas, authorities said.

The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office said an 8-year-old and a 3-year-old died when strong winds toppled a tree onto the back of their family’s car in Lufkin while it was in motion. Capt. Alton Lenderman said the parents, who were in the front seats, were not injured.

Lufkin is about 115 miles (185 kilometers) northeast of Houston. Additional information was not immediately available.

In Central Texas, Robertson County Sheriff Gerald Yezak told The Associated Press a tornado hit the small city of Franklin, overturning mobile homes and damaging other residences. Franklin is located about 125 miles (200 kilometers) south of Dallas.

The National Weather Service said preliminary information showed an EF-3 tornado touched down with winds of 140 mph (225.3 kph). Crews will continue to survey the damage over the next few days.

Two people were hospitalized for injuries not thought to be life-threatening, while others were treated at the scene for minor injuries, Yezak said. Some people had to be extricated from their homes.

Weather service meteorologist Monique Sellers said they’ve received reports of downed trees, as well as damage to buildings and a transmission tower.

The storms are part of a large system moving through the southern United States, knocking out power to thousands and causing some flash flooding. The weather service said the system is expected to shift to the Ohio Valley and the Southeast on Sunday.

Meteorologist John Moore said a possible twister touched down Saturday in the Vicksburg, Mississippi, area. No injuries have been reported, but officials said several businesses and vehicles were damaged.

Winds of up to 60 mph (96.56 kph) were reported in Cherokee County, Texas, damaging two homes in Alto but not injuring anyone. Alto is situated about 140 miles (225 kilometers) north of Houston.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Living News National News storm texas tornado
700

Galleries

Photo Galleries

See more photo galleries on WTOP

Recommended
Latest
600
Behind the scenes: A peek inside Air and Space Museum’s 7-year renovation
15 ‘Game of Thrones’-inspired dishes
Caps 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs
Today in History: April 13
13 spring festivals, events in DC area
Easter recipes
DC drops 11 spots in latest U.S. News ‘Best Places to Live’ ranking
Celebrity birthdays April 7-13
‘You turn us on and we’re there’: Looking back at 50 years of news on WTOP
PHOTOS: $3.6 million home hits Ocean City market
30 best zoos in the US
Loudoun farmers on trading cards
Celebrity deaths
April Entertainment Guide
Cherry blossoms
2019 local deaths of note
Opening Day at Nats Park
40 years ago: Three Mile Island
Meet the 2019 Washington Nationals
Remembering Exxon Valdez oil spill
The 30 most famous landmarks in the world
10 excellent educational vacations for families
‘Skinny’ on DC-area gym classes
Wolf Trap reveals summer lineup
WTOP gets top-notch new home
700

Galleries

Photo Galleries

See more photo galleries on WTOP

Recommended
Latest
600