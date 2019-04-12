202
Home » National News » Southern California street racer…

Southern California street racer sentenced for 3 deaths

By The Associated Press April 12, 2019 6:43 pm 04/12/2019 06:43pm
Share

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Southern California street racer who caused a fiery freeway crash that killed three people has been sentenced to nearly 22 1/2 years in prison.

Thirty-eight-year-old Dealio Lockhart of Whittier was sentenced Friday, a month after he pleaded guilty to 18 charges, including vehicular manslaughter.

Authorities say Lockhart’s Dodge Challenger was doing 127 mph when he lost control and slammed into a UPS tractor-trailer rig during a 2016 race on Interstate 5 in Commerce, near Los Angeles.

The rig went into oncoming lanes and struck another car, causing a chain-reaction crash. The trucker and two people in that car died, while four other people were injured.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!