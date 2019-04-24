202
Sheriff: SC man shoots into girlfriend’s car, kills her son

By The Associated Press April 24, 2019 5:26 am 04/24/2019 05:26am
NEWBERRY, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a man angry he was locked out of his house after a night out in South Carolina has shot and killed his girlfriend’s son.

Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster said 26-year-old X’Zavier Sharif Davis’ girlfriend let him in the house around 3:15 a.m. Saturday and he started to yell at her.

Foster said in a statement the girlfriend took her children and started to drive off and Davis fired several shots at the vehicle.

The sheriff says the woman realized she was shot and started to drive to the hospital, then realized her 7-year-old son was also struck by gunfire.

Authorities say Iven James Caldwell died Monday afternoon at a Columbia hospital.

Davis is charged with murder. It wasn’t known if he had a lawyer.

National News
