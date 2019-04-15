202
Sheriff releases ID of man who wounded deputy, killed self

By The Associated Press April 15, 2019 5:03 am 04/15/2019 05:03am
BYHALIA, Miss. (AP) — Authorities have released the identity of a Mississippi man who wounded a sheriff’s deputy and killed himself.

Marshall County Sheriff Kenny Dickerson tells news outlets that 33-year-old Randy Vaught died in the Friday standoff. Dickerson says Vaught was out on bond for statutory rape at the time.

He says deputies saw Vaught and two passengers leaving a suspected drug house that day and pulled them over, but Vaught fled and led authorities on a car chase to his mother’s house.

Dickerson says the passengers were taken into custody and Vaught dashed into the house while pursued by Deputy Daniel Tatum. He says Vaught shot Tatum and barricaded himself in the home. Tatum’s expected to recover.

He says Vaught later emerged and shot himself. The state is investigating.

Topics:
National News
