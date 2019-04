By The Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) — Sheriff: One person has died in a fire at a chemical plant in Crosby, Texas; 2 others taken by helicopter to a hospital .

HOUSTON (AP) — Sheriff: One person has died in a fire at a chemical plant in Crosby, Texas; 2 others taken by helicopter to a hospital .

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.