Several US airlines hit by brief computer-related outage

By The Associated Press April 29, 2019 3:59 pm 04/29/2019 03:59pm
At least three major U.S. airlines were briefly affected Monday by an outage at a technology provider that shut down ticketing and check-in online and at airport kiosks.

Sabre Corp. tweeted before midday on the East Coast that it was aware of the outage affecting some of its airline customers.

The company reported about 90 minutes later that the problem had been fixed and airlines were operating normally or close to it. Some airlines said the outage was shorter.

Alaska Airlines tweeted that its systems were back and running but the outage could cause a few delays.

JetBlue Airways told customers about the Sabre problem and provided a link for booking flights.

American Airlines said the brief technology issue was resolved.

