202
Home » National News » Series of weak earthquakes…

Series of weak earthquakes hit south Alabama

By The Associated Press April 12, 2019 9:00 am 04/12/2019 09:00am
Share

FLOMATON, Ala. (AP) — A series of small earthquakes hit south Alabama within hours of each other near the Florida line.

The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude 2.6 earthquake was recorded about 8 miles (13 kilometers) northwest of Flomaton around 11 p.m. Thursday. There are no damage reports.

The Geological Survey says stronger earthquake with a magnitude of 2.8 hit nearby Thursday afternoon, and a magnitude 2.5 quake occurred a few hours earlier.

The cluster is about 45 miles (72 kilometers) north of Pensacola, Florida.

Several other earthquakes have been detected in the same area in recent weeks.

Government researchers are trying to determine whether the quakes are related to oil and gas operations in the area. The U.S. Geological Survey is working with its partners to deploy seismometers around the area.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!