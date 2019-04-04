202
San Antonio police: 2 children hurt in drive-by shooting

By The Associated Press April 4, 2019 7:26 am 04/04/2019 07:26am
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Police say two sleeping children were shot and wounded in an apparent drive-by shooting at a home in San Antonio.

Police Chief William McManus says the girls were asleep in the front room of the house when they were shot shortly after 4 a.m. Thursday. San Antonio television station KSAT reports the children are 10 and 13.

McManus says “multiple rounds” were fired into the home, and both girls were struck. He says their injuries aren’t believed to be life-threatening.

The police chief says the shooting may have been connected to another drive-by shooting that happened Wednesday. McManus called the shooting “unconscionable” and said police will aggressively pursue whoever’s responsible.

