Report: Drugs in body of driver killed by Arkansas officer

By The Associated Press April 26, 2019 11:53 am 04/26/2019 11:53am
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas police department has released an investigative file that shows methamphetamines, PCP, marijuana and cocaine were found in the body of a man fatally shot by a police officer.

The 546-page report pertains to the Feb. 22 shooting of Bradley Blackshire. Little Rock Officer Charles Starks was investigating a stolen vehicle that Blackshire was driving when he fatally shot the 30-year-old, firing at least 15 times into the windshield while the car was in motion.

Blackshire was black and Starks is white.

The Little Rock Democrat-Gazette reports that the heavily redacted file indicates that Blackshire was behaving in a paranoid manner in the days prior to the incident. One bystander told investigators that Blackshire thought police were coming after him.

Prosecutors declined to file charges against Starks.

Information from: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.arkansasonline.com

National News
