202
Home » National News » Report: Avenatti met R.…

Report: Avenatti met R. Kelly prosecutor Foxx at O’Hare

By The Associated Press April 18, 2019 3:55 pm 04/18/2019 03:55pm
Share
FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2018, file photo, attorney Michael Avenatti, speaks outside court in New York.An indictment filed against Avenatti, Wednesday, April 10, alleges he stole millions of dollars from clients, didn’t pay his taxes, committed bank fraud and lied in bankruptcy proceedings. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

CHICAGO (AP) — Phone texts suggest chief Chicago prosecutor Kim Foxx worked closely with attorney Michael Avenatti before bringing sexual abuse charges against singer R. Kelly, including by meeting Avenatti during a layover at O’Hare International Airport.

The Chicago Tribune reported Thursday on the Feb. 9 meeting based on text messages obtained through an open records request. They show Foxx even arranged an office at O’Hare where they could talk privately. Avenatti thanked Foxx for “being so accommodating.”

Kelly’s lawyer, Steve Greenberg, argues the case is tainted by the involvement of Avenatti, who has since been charged with embezzlement and extortion. Avenatti denies the charges. Kelly prosecutors have said Greenberg’s claims are baseless.

Avenatti represents two Kelly accusers and gave prosecutors video purporting to show Kelly having sex with a minor. Kelly denies abusing anyone.

___

Information from: Chicago Tribune, http://www.chicagotribune.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News Music News National News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!