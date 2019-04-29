202
Rep: Peabo Bryson hospitalized after mild heart attack

By The Associated Press April 29, 2019 1:02 pm 04/29/2019 01:02pm
FILE - This Nov. 2, 2011 file photo shows Peabo Bryson at the European premiere of "Michael Jackson: The Life Of An Icon," in London. A rep for Bryson says the R&B singer, known for hits such as “Beauty & the Beast” and “A Whole New World,” is hospitalized after suffering a “mild heart attack.” A statement released Monday, April 29, 2019, said the double Grammy-winner was stricken Saturday morning and is now in stable condition. (AP Photo/Joel Ryan, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — A rep for Peabo Bryson says the R&B singer, known for hits such as “Beauty & the Beast” and “A Whole New World,” is hospitalized after suffering a “mild heart attack.”

A statement released Monday says the double Grammy-winner was stricken Saturday morning and is now in stable condition. The rep says both doctors and family are “optimistic for a speedy recovery” and welcome prayers on his behalf.

The 68-year-old with the silky tenor has had numerous hits, including “If You’re Ever in My Arms Again” and “Tonight I Celebrate My Love” with Roberta Flack.

