202
Home » National News » Rapper Pitbull to perform…

Rapper Pitbull to perform benefit for injured officer

By The Associated Press April 4, 2019 11:49 am 04/04/2019 11:49am
Share

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Rapper Pitbull will perform a free concert to raise money for an Orlando police officer who was injured in the line of duty.

The concert is planned for June 1 at the Central Florida Fairgrounds. Proceeds will benefit Officer Kevin Valencia.

Valencia was shot in the face during a domestic violence call that ended with Gary Wayne Lindsey Jr. killing his four young children before turning the gun on himself.

Valencia has undergone several surgeries and has remained in a coma since the shooting. He was sent to Atlanta for treatment before returning home to Orlando.

In a tweet , the Orlando Police Department asked for the community’s support for Valencia and his family.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News Music News National News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!