Rabbi’s hands are shattered in fatal attack on synagogue

By The Associated Press April 28, 2019 2:58 am 04/28/2019 02:58am
POWAY, Calif. (AP) — The rabbi who led a service on the last day of Passover suffered a gunshot wound to his hands and two others endured shrapnel wounds as political, civic and religious leaders across the country struggled to make sense of another fatal attack on a house of worship six months after a mass shooting in a Pittsburgh synagogue.

Authorities say John T. Earnest, 19, surrendered to police after bursting into Chabad of Poway, which is north of San Diego, on Saturday and opening fire with about 100 people inside, killing Lori Kayne, 60, and injuring Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein, Noya Dahan, 8, and Almog Peretz, 34.

San Diego County Sheriff William Gore says Earnest, who had no previous contact with law enforcement, may be charged with a hate crime in addition to homicide.

