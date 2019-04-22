202
Home » National News » Prosecutors rest case against…

Prosecutors rest case against fake German heiress

By The Associated Press April 22, 2019 5:07 pm 04/22/2019 05:07pm
Share
Anna Sorokin leaves during the lunch break at her trial in New York State Supreme Court, in New York, Monday, April 22, 2019. Sorokin, who claimed to be a German heiress, is on trial on grand larceny and theft of services charges. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

NEW YORK (AP) — New York prosecutors have rested their case against the woman accused of passing herself off as a German heiress and swindling friends, banks and hotels.

Anna Sorokin told a judge Monday she will not testify in her grand larceny and theft of services trial in state court in Manhattan.

Her decision came after several weeks of testimony in a case that has drawn international attention.

Closing arguments are expected Tuesday, and jurors will begin deliberating the same day.

Prosecutors say Sorokin bilked people and businesses out of $275,000 while living a jet-setting lifestyle she couldn’t afford.

They say she also peddled bogus bank statements in a quest for a $22 million loan.

Sorokin’s lawyer says she never intended to commit a crime and planned to pay back the money.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!