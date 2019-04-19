Prosecutor won’t comment until review of Smollett case done

CHICAGO (AP) — The Cook County state’s attorney says she won’t comment further on the Jussie Smollett case in Chicago until a county inspector general finishes his review of prosecutors’ decision to drop charges against…

CHICAGO (AP) — The Cook County state’s attorney says she won’t comment further on the Jussie Smollett case in Chicago until a county inspector general finishes his review of prosecutors’ decision to drop charges against the “Empire” actor.

Kim Foxx said in a written statement Friday that she doesn’t want any comments by her to interfere with the inspector general’s work compiling “reliable and accurate records” on the matter.

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel and others criticized the decision by Foxx’s office last month to drop charges accusing Smollett of staging a racist, anti-gay attack against himself in January.

Foxx has publicly defended the dismissal of charges. But she said Friday she would engage in “a candid conversation” about the case only after the inspector general submits his findings.

Foxx requested the review.

