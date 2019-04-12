202
Police: Waka Flocka Flame uninjured in studio shooting

By The Associated Press April 12, 2019 7:33 pm 04/12/2019 07:33pm
ATLANTA (AP) — Rapper Waka Flocka Flame escaped injury when gunshots were fired at an Atlanta recording studio earlier this month.

News outlets quote Atlanta police as saying that at least three men fired several shots into the ZAC Recording studio on April 4 when there were about a dozen people inside.

One man was shot in the arm. Waka Flocka had to take cover, but was not injured.

Investigators have not said if they believe the rapper was a target and have not made any arrests. The rapper’s given name is Juaquin Malphurs.

