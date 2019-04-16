202
Police: Texas man offered $200 to beat transgender woman

By The Associated Press April 16, 2019 11:01 am 04/16/2019 11:01am
This undated photo provided by the Dallas County Jail shows Edward Thomas. Police in Dallas have arrested Thomas in the brutal beating of a transgender woman in an attack that was caught on cellphone video. Dallas police say Thomas was arrested at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday, April 14, 2019,"for his role" in the attack. (Dallas County Jail via AP)

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas police say a man was offered $200 to beat a transgender woman in an attack that was recorded as a crowd gathered to holler and watch.

A police affidavit released Monday says the woman accidentally backed into a vehicle before the driver of that vehicle pointed a gun at her and refused to let her leave unless she paid for the damage.

Police say that as a crowd gathered, someone offered $200 to 29-year-old Edward Thomas to beat the woman, who suffered a concussion, fractured wrist and other injuries.

Police say a second person stomped on the woman’s head in Friday’s attack but hasn’t yet been charged.

Thomas was being held Tuesday at the Dallas County jail on a charge of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. Jail records don’t indicate whether he has an attorney.

Topics:
National News
