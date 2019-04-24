202
Home » National News » Police: Texas man fatally…

Police: Texas man fatally shot his children, sister-in-law

By The Associated Press April 24, 2019 9:08 pm 04/24/2019 09:08pm
Share

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — The man whom officials say shot and killed his young children and his sister-in-law before shooting himself had just taken a job with Child Protective Services and was in training to be a CPS investigator.

Fort Worth police Sgt. Joe Loughman said Wednesday investigators believe 32-year-old Ronald Parra shot and killed 45-year-old Melinda Mercado, 4-year-old Alyssa Parra and 23-month-old Michael Parra before turning the gun on himself. Parra’s wife found their bodies Monday in the family home in northern Fort Worth.

No motive has been released.

CPS spokeswoman Marissa Gonzales said Ronald Parra was hired March 18 and was being trained to be an investigator.

The couple had been married since August 2013 and court records showed no sign of estrangement. Ronald Parra had no criminal record.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!