Police: Shotgun-wielding noise complainer shot by officer

By The Associated Press April 30, 2019 8:41 am 04/30/2019 08:41am
APEX, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina say a man killed by Apex police had threatened officers with a shotgun.

Police Chief John Letteney tells The News & Observer that 51-year-old Stanley Edward Thompson had called police to his home on Thursday complaining about loud music from a nearby car. Police then received a call from someone who said his 22-year-old son was adjusting a car stereo and was attacked.

Police say a sheriff’s dog tracked the attacker’s scent to Thompson’s door, where he greeted officers with a shotgun as thick black smoke billowed behind him. The chief says Thompson refused orders to drop the weapon and instead aimed it at officers while walking toward them. The identity of the officer who killed Thompson has not been released.

Topics:
National News
