202
Home » National News » Police search for suspect…

Police search for suspect after officer shot at traffic stop

By The Associated Press April 4, 2019 2:17 pm 04/04/2019 02:17pm
Share

ABBEVILLE, La. (AP) — Louisiana State Police say they’re searching for a man suspected of shooting an Abbeville police officer.

Authorities say the female officer was shot after a traffic stop Wednesday night. Abbeville Mayor Mark Piazza tells local media that she was flown to a hospital and was in stable condition.

State police spokesman Thomas Gossen told reporters that the suspect is considered armed and dangerous. He says anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911.

Abbeville is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Lafayette.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!