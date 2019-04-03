Cleveland zoo opens after search for pair who climbed fence

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland’s zoo has opened as scheduled Wednesday morning after police and park rangers searched unsuccessfully for a man and a woman seen climbing over a fence there following a police pursuit. Cleveland…

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland’s zoo has opened as scheduled Wednesday morning after police and park rangers searched unsuccessfully for a man and a woman seen climbing over a fence there following a police pursuit.

Cleveland police responded early Wednesday to reports of shots fired and pursued a pickup truck leaving the scene. The truck crashed into a pole.

Cleveland police say a 20-year-old man was arrested at the scene, but the man and the woman escaped into the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.

Metroparks spokeswoman Jacqueline Gerling says rangers conducted a full sweep but did not find anyone.

