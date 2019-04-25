202
Home » National News » Police: Man came at…

Police: Man came at officer with knife before fatal shooting

By The Associated Press April 25, 2019 7:47 pm 04/25/2019 07:47pm
Share

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina police department says it has determined a man who was fatally shot by an officer came at him with a knife and refused commands to drop it.

Media outlets say a five-day investigation by Raleigh police showed 30-year-old Soheil Antonio Mojarrad took a knife from his pocket and yelled profanities at Officer W.B. Edwards in Saturday’s confrontation.

The report says when Mojarrad reached into his pants pocket, Edwards drew his gun and told him to stop. Mojarrad moved toward Edwards, who then shot him, it adds. Edwards’ body-worn camera wasn’t activated and his patrol car camera faced away from the encounter.

Cate Edwards, an attorney representing the Mojarrad family and daughter of former North Carolina Sen. John Edwards, says there’s no evidence deadly force was required.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!