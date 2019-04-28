202
Police: Curious hotel guest checks on gunfire, hit by bullet

By The Associated Press April 28, 2019 5:02 pm 04/28/2019 05:02pm
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say curiosity about gunfire coming from a hotel parking lot in Alabama left a guest wounded when he went to check on the noise.

Police in Homewood say a 36-year-old man from South Carolina was hit by a stray bullet when the hotel guest heard the gunfire early Sunday in the parking lot and went to his third-floor window to look out.

News media reports say the man was taken to a hospital, but the wound wasn’t considered life-threatening.

Police say there apparently was a fight in the parking lot of a La Quinta hotel, and that bullets from the confrontation hit multiple parked vehicles.

Police questioned three people, but released them all.

