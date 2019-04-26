202
Police: Cash, drugs found after fatal Kentucky plane crash

By The Associated Press April 26, 2019 5:14 pm 04/26/2019 05:14pm
HENDERSON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky State Police say a plane that crashed, killing two North Carolina men, was carrying drugs and cash.

Authorities believe the plane was stolen or used without permission from the owner. The Bellanca Viking 17-30A crashed early Wednesday or Tuesday night at the Henderson City County Airport.

The Gleaner in Henderson reports police searched the wreckage and found a duffel bag with cash and suspected cocaine.

The crash killed 47-year-old Barry Hill and 48-year-old George Tucker, of Sanford, North Carolina.

State Trooper Corey King says investigators believe Tucker was piloting the plane and they were looking for a place to stop for fuel when it crashed. Tucker was a student pilot.

The plane’s owner told authorities he had previously let Tucker test the plane because Tucker was interested in buying it.

