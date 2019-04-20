202
Police: Attacker kills 1 woman, injures 2nd in NYC apartment

By The Associated Press April 20, 2019 10:41 am 04/20/2019 10:41am
NEW YORK (AP) — Police say a woman was hacked to death and a second woman is being treated for stab wounds after a killer who may have used an ax attacked them inside a Brooklyn apartment.

Police say the carnage was discovered after the surviving victim hailed an Uber outside the Housing Authority’s Bushwick Houses at 1:30 a.m. Saturday and asked to be taken to a hospital.

The driver called 911 and police and medics responded. The woman told them there was a dead body inside her apartment. She told them her own 4-year-old daughter was also in the apartment.

Police found the dead woman nearly decapitated. The child was unharmed in another room.

Officers are investigating whether an ax found in the building’s trash compactor may have been the murder weapon.

