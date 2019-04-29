202
Home » National News » Police: Argument over dog…

Police: Argument over dog poop leads to Kentucky shooting

By The Associated Press April 29, 2019 4:57 am 04/29/2019 04:57am
Share

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Police in Kentucky say an argument over dog poop ended with a man shooting a woman in the face and repeatedly shooting another man.

The Courier Journal reports 38-year-old Glenn Gholar Jr. has pleaded not guilty to first-degree assault in the Friday shooting. Louisville police say the two wounded people suffered serious injuries and were expected to survive as of Sunday.

Officers say Gholar and the two people were arguing about dog feces in a yard when he shot them. They say he fled in a vehicle and was pulled over by police, who then saw a revolver in “plain view” in the car.

Gholar was jailed as of Sunday night. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer. A hearing in the case is set for May.

___

Information from: Courier Journal, http://www.courier-journal.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!