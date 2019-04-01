202
Police: Alabama man kills infant daughter, self in dispute

By The Associated Press April 1, 2019 3:56 am 04/01/2019 03:56am
OHATCHEE, Ala. (AP) — Police in Alabama say an Anniston man shot and killed his 6-month-old daughter and then himself during an argument with the girl’s grandfather, who was wounded in the fight.

Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade tells Al.com that authorities responded to a domestic disturbance near Ohatchee on Sunday between 23-year-old Trenton Gordon and the baby’s mother. He says the girl’s mother had filed for a protective order against Gordon.

The sheriff says Gordon brought the girl to an area home and got into an argument during which he pulled out a gun and shot the girl’s grandfather in the arm. The sheriff says Gordon then ran outside with the girl, where he shot and killed her before turning the gun on himself.

The grandfather was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Topics:
National News
