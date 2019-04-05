Plea delayed for Colorado man accused of killing child’s mom

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado man suspected of killing the mother of his child won’t enter a plea until next month. Patrick Frazee appeared in court Friday for a scheduled arraignment. However, a…

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado man suspected of killing the mother of his child won’t enter a plea until next month.

Patrick Frazee appeared in court Friday for a scheduled arraignment. However, a judge agreed to delay it until May 24 because evidence in the killing of Kesley Berreth is still being tested.

Berreth was last seen near her home near Colorado Springs on Nov. 22.

Investigators have testified that Frazee’s girlfriend told police he used a baseball bat to fatally beat Berreth, then burned her body and planned to dump the remains in a landfill or river. Her body hasn’t been found.

A prosecutor says a decision on pursuing the death penalty will be made after Frazee enters a plea.

Their 1-year-old daughter is in the custody of her maternal grandparents.

