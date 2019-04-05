202
Home » National News » Plea delayed for Colorado…

Plea delayed for Colorado man accused of killing child’s mom

By The Associated Press April 5, 2019 1:41 pm 04/05/2019 01:41pm
Share
Teller County Sheriff deputies lead Patrick Frazee out of the Teller County Courthouse on Friday, April 5, 2019, in Cripple Creek, Colo. Frazee appeared in court Friday for what was scheduled be an arraignment. However, a judge agreed to delay it until May 24 because evidence in the killing of Kesley Berreth is still being tested. (Christian Murdock/The Gazette via AP)

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado man suspected of killing the mother of his child won’t enter a plea until next month.

Patrick Frazee appeared in court Friday for a scheduled arraignment. However, a judge agreed to delay it until May 24 because evidence in the killing of Kesley Berreth is still being tested.

Berreth was last seen near her home near Colorado Springs on Nov. 22.

Investigators have testified that Frazee’s girlfriend told police he used a baseball bat to fatally beat Berreth, then burned her body and planned to dump the remains in a landfill or river. Her body hasn’t been found.

A prosecutor says a decision on pursuing the death penalty will be made after Frazee enters a plea.

Their 1-year-old daughter is in the custody of her maternal grandparents.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!