Planned Parenthood: States should oppose Trump ‘gag rule’

By The Associated Press April 23, 2019 12:59 pm 04/23/2019 12:59pm
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The president of Planned Parenthood says it’s time for states with leaders who support abortion rights to go on the offensive against Trump administration attempts to restrict abortion that she says would reduce access to health care.

Dr. Leana Wen spoke out Tuesday against a proposed rule by President Donald Trump to prohibit family planning clinics funded by the federal program called Title X from making abortion referrals. It’s set to take effect next week.

She says states are a “critical backstop” during the Trump-Pence administration.

Maryland became the first state this month to pass a measure to end participation in the program if the rule takes effect and provide state funds instead. Massachusetts approved state money to offset the potential loss of federal funding due to the rule change.

