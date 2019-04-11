202
Pittsburgh official bound over for trial in Detroit fracas

By The Associated Press April 11, 2019 6:42 pm 04/11/2019 06:42pm
FILE - This March 9, 2019, file photo shows Pennsylvania's Allegheny County Controller Chelsa Wagner, left, and her husband Khari Mosley speaking about their encounter with police while on a trip to Detroit in their home in Pittsburgh. Wagner has been bound over for trial on felony resisting and obstructing police and misdemeanor disorderly conduct stemming from the March altercation at a Detroit hotel. District Judge Ronald Giles ruled Thursday, April 11, 2019 there's enough evidence against Wagner to proceed to trial as prosecutors allege Wagner interfered with police while they prepared to remove her husband, Khari Mosley, from the Westin Book Cadillac hotel on March 6. (Alexandra Wimley/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP, File)

DETROIT (AP) — An elected official from Pittsburgh has been bound over for trial on felony resisting and obstructing police and misdemeanor disorderly conduct stemming from an altercation at a Detroit hotel.

District Judge Ronald Giles ruled Thursday there’s enough evidence against Allegheny County Controller Chelsa Wagner to proceed to trial. Prosecutors allege Wagner interfered with Detroit police while they prepared to remove her husband, Khari Mosley, from the Westin Book Cadillac hotel on March 6. The couple was in Detroit for a concert.

The Detroit News reports police body camera footage presented during the hearing showed Wagner berating officers.

Mosley is charged with disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace, both misdemeanors.

The couple’s attorneys, Charles Longstreet and Thomas Fitzpatrick, said they plan to sue the police department and the hotel.

