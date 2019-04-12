202
Police: Passenger jumps out of jet at Phoenix airport

By The Associated Press April 12, 2019 5:17 pm 04/12/2019 05:17pm
PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a man on a flight that had just landed in Phoenix sprayed other passengers with a liquid from a bottle and then opened one of the jet’s doors and jumped to the tarmac.

Phoenix police spokesman Tommy Thompson says the man randomly touched passengers’ faces and sprayed them after the American Airlines flight from Minneapolis arrived Friday morning at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

Thompson says the man was escorted to the front of the Boeing 737-800 but opened a service door and jumped out.

He fell about 10 feet (3 meters) and suffered minor injuries.

Police said they do not know what was in the spray bottle.

Charges are pending against the man, who was not identified.

The flight was carrying 157 passengers.

