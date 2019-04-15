202
Home » National News » CORRECTS: Paris fire chief:…

CORRECTS: Paris fire chief: Structure of Notre Dame cathedral has been saved; fire not spreading to northern belfry

By The Associated Press April 15, 2019 5:23 pm 04/15/2019 05:23pm
PARIS (AP) — CORRECTS: Paris fire chief: Structure of Notre Dame cathedral has been saved; fire not spreading to northern belfry. (Corrects APNewsAlert to show comment by fire chief, not police chief)

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

