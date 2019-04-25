202
Home » National News » One of the last…

One of the last monolingual Cherokee speakers dies at age 88

By The Associated Press April 25, 2019 11:30 am 04/25/2019 11:30am
Share
FILE - In this March 14, 2014, file photo, monolingual Cherokee speaker Mack Vann, 83, holds the start of a handmade bow in the backyard of his hime in Briggs, Okla. Vann, among the last members of the Cherokee Nation who spoke and understand the Cherokee language and only the Cherokee language, has died at the age of 88. Nephew Gary Vann says his uncle died Monday, April 22, 2019, in a Tahlequah, Oklahoma, hospital of pneumonia while undergoing treatment of an ongoing heart condition. (AP Photo/Kristi Eaton, File)

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. (AP) — One of the last members of the Cherokee Nation who spoke and understood only the Cherokee language has died at 88.

Mack Vann’s nephew, Gary Vann, says his uncle died of pneumonia Monday in a hospital in Tahlequah, Oklahoma, while undergoing treatment for an ongoing heart condition.

Mack Vann would greet people with the word “osiyo,” the Cherokee word for “hello.” He was a descendant of Andrew Ross, brother of Cherokee Chief John Ross, who led the tribe from its ancestral home in Georgia to Oklahoma during the forced relocation known as the “Trail of Tears.”

He told The Associated Press in 2014 that he learned some English in school but quit after fourth grade to help with the family farm and slowly forgot how to speak it.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Government News National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!