Oklahoma court affirms life sentence in crucifix death

By The Associated Press April 18, 2019 2:24 pm 04/18/2019 02:24pm
FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2018, file photo, Juanita Gomez is seated at the defense table in Oklahoma County District Court in Oklahoma City, Okla. before being found guilty of first-degree murder in the 2016 death of her 33-year-old daughter Geneva Gomez. The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has affirmed Thursday, April 18, 2019, the life sentence for Gomez, convicted of killing her daughter by forcing a crucifix and medallion down her throat because she believed the woman was possessed by the devil. (Steve Sisney/The Oklahoman via AP, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has affirmed the life sentence of a woman convicted of killing her adult daughter by forcing a crucifix and medallion down her throat because she believed the woman was possessed by the devil.

The appeals court on Thursday upheld the first-degree murder conviction of 52-year-old Juanita Gomez in the 2016 death of 33-year-old Geneva Gomez.

Police found the victim lying inside her mother’s Oklahoma City home with her arms spread out as if she had been crucified. A large crucifix had been placed on her chest.

In another case, the court also upheld the first-degree murder conviction and life prison sentence of 27-year-old Revival Pogi, who was convicted of the 2014 stabbing death of 52-year-old Steven Qualls during a robbery in his Oklahoma City home.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

