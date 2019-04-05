202
Oil drilling company dismissed from lawsuit over explosion

By The Associated Press April 5, 2019 3:02 pm 04/05/2019 03:02pm
McALESTER, Okla. (AP) — Attorneys representing the wife of an Oklahoma man who was killed in an oil rig explosion have dismissed a Houston-based company from her wrongful death lawsuit after a settlement was reached.

The March 28 filing first reported by the McAlester News-Capital dismisses the negligence claim against Patterson-UTI with prejudice, meaning it cannot be refiled.

Dianna Waldridge’s lawsuit alleged negligence by Patterson and Oklahoma City-based Red Mountain Energy in the Jan. 22, 2018, explosion that killed five workers.

Waldridge’s attorney, Michael Lyons, said Friday that he can’t discuss terms of the settlement and that the lawsuit continues against Red Mountain Energy.

Parker Waldridge of Crescent died in the blast, along with Matt Smith of McAlester; Roger Cunningham of Seminole; Josh Ray of Fort Worth, Texas; and Cody Risk of Wellington, Colorado.

Topics:
National News
