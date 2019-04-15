202
Home » National News » Officials: Officer fatally shoots…

Officials: Officer fatally shoots man who wielded knife

By The Associated Press April 15, 2019 4:11 pm 04/15/2019 04:11pm
Share

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee say an officer fatally shot a man who was armed with a knife and grabbed another person as officers attempted to serve a warrant.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says in a news release that 42-year-old Samuel Charles Talbott produced the knife and grabbed someone inside the Pigeon Forge apartment where police had gone to find him Monday. The release says Talbott refused to comply when repeatedly told to drop the weapon and that the situation escalated.

The TBI says one officer fired at least one shot, killing Talbott. The officer wasn’t identified.

The TBI says no one else was injured.

The investigation was continuing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!