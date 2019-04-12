202
Home » National News » Officer who used gun…

Officer who used gun instead of stun gun won’t face charges

By The Associated Press April 12, 2019 5:42 pm 04/12/2019 05:42pm
Share

NEW HOPE, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania police officer who mistakenly pulled his weapon rather than his stun gun won’t face charges for shooting a man in police custody.

Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub says last month’s shooting was an accident.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports the officer, who retired Wednesday and whose name was not released, shot 38-year-old Brian Riling during a scuffle inside a holding cell at the New Hope Police Department on March 3.

Weintraub says as the officer struggled with Riling, he yelled “Taser!” as a warning, but mistakenly drew his gun and shot him in the stomach. Riling was in critical condition but has been released from the hospital.

Riling was in police custody after an arrest earlier that day on intimidation charges.

His attorney Richard Fink says he has no comment.

___

Information from: The Philadelphia Inquirer, http://www.inquirer.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!