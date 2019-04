By The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Occidental offers $76 per share in cash and stock for Anadarko, says offer is 20% premium to $33B deal with Chevron.

NEW YORK (AP) — Occidental offers $76 per share in cash and stock for Anadarko, says offer is 20% premium to $33B deal with Chevron.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.