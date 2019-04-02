202
NYC man gets 20 years in prison in Islamic State group case

By The Associated Press April 2, 2019 7:35 pm 04/02/2019 07:35pm
NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for trying to aid the Islamic State group by helping a co-conspirator travel abroad to fight for the militant group in 2015.

Saddam Mohamed Raishani was sentenced Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams.

He had pleaded guilty in November to conspiring to provide support to the group.

U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman says Raishani left his wife and child in the U.S. as he sought to travel to the Middle East in June 2017 so he could train and fight for the Islamic State. He was apprehended by law enforcement.

Berman said Raishani tried to show support for the organization by helping another person make the trip in October 2015 before going himself.

