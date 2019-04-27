202
NY Times apologizes for cartoon with ‘anti-Semitic tropes’

By The Associated Press April 27, 2019 4:42 pm 04/27/2019 04:42pm
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Times has apologized for an anti-Semitic cartoon that appeared in the newspaper’s international edition.

It showed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a dachshund wearing a Star of David collar and leading a blind and skullcap-wearing U.S. President Donald Trump.

The Times says the image “included anti-Semitic tropes.” The cartoon appeared Thursday in print.

A tweet from the New York Times Opinion account Saturday said the image “was offensive, and it was an error in judgment to publish it.”

The Times says the cartoon was provided by The New York Times News Service and Syndicate, which has since deleted it.

