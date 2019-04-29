202
Home » National News » NY Gov. Cuomo signs…

NY Gov. Cuomo signs offshore drilling ban into law

By The Associated Press April 29, 2019 5:50 pm 04/29/2019 05:50pm
Share
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, (D, New York) left, sits beside with singer/songwriter Billy Joel as the pair joined state and local officials while Cuomo signed into law a new ban on drilling for oil and gas off the New York coast during an event at Jones Beach, Monday, April 29, 2019, in Wantagh, N.Y. Members of the Democrat-led state Legislature passed the ban earlier this year, alarmed by the Trump administration's proposal to open up more coastal areas to drilling. (Howard Schnapp/Newsday via AP)

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo has signed into law a new ban on drilling for oil and gas off the New York coast.

The Democrat was joined by musician Billy Joel for a bill signing Monday on Long Island.

Members of the Democrat-led state Legislature passed the ban earlier this year following the Trump administration’s proposal to open up more coastal areas to drilling.

Specifically, the ban would bar state permits for drilling or oil or gas exploration in offshore areas controlled by the state.

That would make it much more difficult for any drilling to occur close to coastal New York, even in waters controlled by the federal government.

Opponents to drilling off the Long Island coast say it would put the local environment, water quality and human health at risk.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Government News National News White House
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!