Marine and firefighter, killed in Afghanistan, is mourned

By The Associated Press April 26, 2019 11:54 am 04/26/2019 11:54am
FILE - This undated, file photo provided on April 9, 2019, by the Fire Department of New York shows firefighter Christopher Slutman. The 15-year member of the Fire Department was among three American service members killed by a roadside bomb in Afghanistan on Monday, April 8. (Fire Department of New York via AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — A U.S. Marine killed in a roadside bombing in Afghanistan is being honored by mourners from across the country at his funeral in New York City, where he also was a decorated firefighter.

The flag-draped casket of Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Christopher Slutman was taken Friday from a Bronx funeral home atop a fire engine caisson.

Thousands of firefighters, police and other responders lined both sides of Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue for about a mile as the caisson passed slowly to a drumbeat.

It arrived at the majestic St. Thomas Church amid the bagpipe strains of “Amazing Grace” and salutes.

The father of three died April 8 near Bagram Airfield U.S military base. Two other members of Slutman’s Massachusetts-based Marine Reserve unit also were killed.

