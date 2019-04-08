202
Home » National News » Nipsey Hussle to be…

Nipsey Hussle to be mourned in memorial at Los Angeles arena

By The Associated Press April 8, 2019 6:46 pm 04/08/2019 06:46pm
Share
FILE - This March 29, 2018 file photo shows rapper Nipsey Hussle at an NBA basketball game between the Golden State Warriors and the Milwaukee Bucks in Oakland, Calif. Hussle was shot and killed Sunday, March 31, 2019 outside of his clothing store in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rapper Nipsey Hussle will be mourned at a public memorial Thursday at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The website for the 21,000-seat downtown arena says free tickets will become available at 10 a.m. Tuesday for the event that organizers are calling Nipsey Hussle’s Celebration of Life.

The memorial begins at 10 a.m. Thursday. No details were given about who may be appearing, performing or speaking.

Hussle, a 33-year-old father of two and a hip-hop artist as beloved for his work in his community as his music, was fatally shot March 31 while standing outside his South Los Angeles clothing store.

Two days later, police arrested Eric R. Holder Jr. in the killing and on Thursday prosecutors charged him with murder. Holder has pleaded not guilty.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News Music News National News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!