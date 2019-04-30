202
Nielsen’s top programs for April 22-28

By The Associated Press April 30, 2019 5:43 pm 04/30/2019 05:43pm
This image released by HBO shows Maisie Williams, right, and Richard Dormer in a scene from "Game of Thrones," that aired Sunday, April 28, 2019. In the Associated Press' weekly "Wealth of Westeros" series, we're following the HBO fantasy show's latest plot twists and analyzing the economic and business forces driving the story. This week, Arya’s triumphant assassination of the king ice zombie has prompted an appreciation among us for the role of skills, in economics as well as medieval Westeros. (Helen Sloan/HBO via AP)

Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for April 8-14. Listings include the week’s ranking and viewership.

1. “Game of Thrones,” HBO, 12.02 million.

2. “The Big Bang Theory,” CBS, 11.85 million.

3. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 10.49 million.

4. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 9.27 million.

5. “American Idol,” ABC, 8.74 million.

6. “Chicago Fire,” NBC, 8.11 million.

7. “Chicago Med,” NBC, 7.89 million.

8. “Mom,” CBS, 7.85 million.

9. “Blue Bloods,” CBS, 7.78 million.

10. “The Voice,” NBC, 7.6 million.

11. “Survivor,” CBS, 7.51 million.

12. “NCIS,” CBS, 7.45 million.

13. “Chicago P.D.,” NBC, 6.99 million.

14. “Hawaii Five-0,” CBS, 6.62 million.

15. “NCIS,” (Tuesday, 9 p.m.), 6.52 CBS, million.

16. “NCIS: New Orleans,” CBS, 6.47 million.

17. “The Voice” (Tuesday), NBC, 6.32 million.

18. “The Neighborhood,” CBS, 6.28 million.

19. “911,” Fox, 6 million.

20. “NCIS: Los Angeles,” CBS, 5.66 million.

ABC is owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox is owned by 21st Century Fox; NBC is owned by NBC Universal.

