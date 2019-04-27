202
New York investigating National Rifle Association’s finances

By The Associated Press April 27, 2019 8:42 pm 04/27/2019 08:42pm
FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019 file photo, Attorney General of New York, Letitia James, speaks during an inauguration ceremony in New York. New York state’s attorney general has begun an investigation into the National Rifle Association. A spokeswoman for Attorney General Letitia James said Saturday, April, 27, 2019 that James’ office has issued subpoenas as part of an investigation related to the NRA. William A. Brewer, the NRA’s outside lawyer, said the NRA “will fully cooperate with any inquiry into its finances.” James, a Democrat, vowed during her campaign last year to investigate the NRA’s not-for-profit status if elected. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — New York state’s attorney general has begun an investigation into the National Rifle Association.

Kelly Donnelly, a spokeswoman for Attorney General Letitia James, said Saturday that James’ office has issued subpoenas as part of an investigation related to the NRA.

William A. Brewer, the NRA’s outside lawyer, says the NRA “will fully cooperate with any inquiry into its finances.”

James, a Democrat, vowed during her campaign last year to investigate the NRA’s not-for-profit status if elected.

The NRA has clashed repeatedly with New York elected officials aiming to curb the organization’s influence.

The group filed a lawsuit last year against Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo and other state officials after New York fined insurance broker Lockton Cos. LLC $7 million for underwriting an NRA-branded insurance program called Carry Guard.

