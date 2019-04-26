202
Home » National News » New Orleans at 'crossroads'…

New Orleans at ‘crossroads’ as newly homeless numbers rise

By The Associated Press April 26, 2019 3:19 pm 04/26/2019 03:19pm
Share

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — After years of a declining homeless population, New Orleans agencies are now struggling to keep up with the number of people becoming newly homeless.

More worryingly, they point to an increased number of families with children seeking shelter.

Single mom Royon Rene Burbank has lived with her toddler in an abandoned house gutted to the studs and left to rot since Hurricane Katrina. The 22-year-old works two jobs but is still unable to afford rent.

Intense gentrification in New Orleans since Katrina in 2005 has caused housing prices to climb, more than doubling in many neighborhoods.

That means many of the city’s poor and low-income wage earners like Burbank are being forced to live in abandoned houses, parks, cars and tent encampments under bridges and overpasses.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!