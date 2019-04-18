202
Home » National News » America's 1st female astronaut…

America’s 1st female astronaut candidate, Jerrie Cobb, dies

By The Associated Press April 18, 2019 4:24 pm 04/18/2019 04:24pm
Share
FILE - This May 26, 1961 file photo shows Jerrie Cobb, the nation's first female astronaut candidate, with a display of rockets at a national conference where the leading space experts gathered in Tulsa, Okla. Cobb died in Florida at the age of 88 on March 18, 2019. (AP Photo/William P. Straeter)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — America’s first female astronaut candidate, pilot Jerrie Cobb, has died.

Cobb died in Florida at age 88 last month. News of her death came Thursday from journalist Miles O’Brien, serving as a family spokesman.

In 1961, Cobb became the first woman to pass astronaut testing. Altogether, 13 women passed the arduous physical testing and became known as the Mercury 13. But NASA already had its Mercury 7 astronauts, all test pilots and men.

None of the Mercury 13 ever reached space.

Cobb served for decades as a humanitarian aid pilot in the Amazon jungle. She emerged in 1998 to make another pitch for space, as NASA prepared to launch John Glenn on shuttle Discovery at age 77. Cobb argued unsuccessfully that the research should include an older woman.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News Science News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!